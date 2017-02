I'll Take an Order of Nature Writing, and Don't Hold the Science

of the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act.

On December 7, 2009, U.S. Department of the Interior published a Statement of Regulatory Priorities in the Federal Register making publication of regulations for the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act a priority for 2010. This legislation was signed into law on March 30, 2009, as part of the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009 (Public Law 111-11).

Background

Labels

Check this blog's previous posts on the Paleontological Resources Preservation legislation. See list ofbelow for Paleontological Resources PreservationPaleontological Resources Preservation Act - I wasn't consistent with my labels. Also, the 8th Conference on Fossil Resources, held May, 2009, included several sessions devoted to the legislation. The proceedings volume of the conference contains helpful background articles on the legislation (select 8th Conference on CFR homepage ).