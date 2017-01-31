I'll Take an Order of Nature Writing, and Don't Hold the Science

of the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act.

On December 7, 2009, U.S. Department of the Interior published a Statement of Regulatory Priorities in the Federal Register making publication of regulations for the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act a priority for 2010. This legislation was signed into law on March 30, 2009, as part of the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009 (Public Law 111-11).

Background

Labels